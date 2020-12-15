Balad Sayt is approximately half-way through the Dakhiliyah-Batinah mountain path. You can reach it either from Al Hamra by following the signs to Balad Sayt or by taking the Wadi Bani Awf turn off the Nakhl–Al Rustaq road. In both cases, the road is initially paved but becomes harsher and steeper as you go in Drivers taking the road from al Hamra, should climb the Hatt Mountain until Shurfat al Alamain Resort then follow the rocky unpaved road. Drivers should be extremely cautious and vigilant. It is an adventurous trip. You will definitely need a 4WD to get to Balad Sayt, and also need to be comfortable driving in narrow-mountainous paths.

