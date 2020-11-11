Bahrain’s longest-serving prime minister Prince Khalifa dies

MANAMA: Bahrain’s Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, the world’s longest-serving prime minister who had held the post since independence in 1971, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, the royal palace announced.

King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al Khalifa mourned the late premier, who died at the Mayo Clinic hospital in the US state of Minnesota, the court said, according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

The burial will take place after his remains have been transported home, and in line with coronavirus restrictions only a limited number of relatives will attend. The country will hold a week of official mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days.

Gulf leaders paid tribute, hailing the veteran leader’s long career “that has shaped Bahrain’s recent history”, according to Dubai ruler Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

Born on November 24, 1935, Prince Khalifa began to attend his father’s royal court at the age of seven along with his elder brother, Prince Issa.

He was named in 1970 as the head of the state council, the executive branch of government which became the council of ministers after independence from Britain.

Prince Khalifa strove for many years to establish Bahrain as a regional financial hub.

Working closely with his brother, the late emir Shaikh Issa bin Salman al Khalifa, he favoured strong ties with Washington.

Ties have since continued to grow, with Bahrain now hosting the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet as one of Washington’s most trusted allies in the region. — AFP

Related