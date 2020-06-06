Bahrain schools to reopen on September 16

Bahrain’s Education Minister Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi said that the health and safety of students as well as the administrative, educational, and technical staff are a top priority.

The minister pointed out that the administrative, educational, and technical staff will return in the next academic year on September 6, 2020, while students will return on September 16, 2020.

He stressed that the Ministry of Education will spare no effort in protecting them while ensuring continuity of the educational process in public and private schools as well as higher educational establishments and kindergartens.