The ‘Bahrain Riders,’ a twenty-five strong group of motorcyclists from our Gulf neighbours made a welcome return visit to Nizwa, much as they do every year at this time, on their traditional Omani sojourn.

“This is not our first year, our second or our third,” said Bahrain Riders spokesman A Rahman Janahi, explaining that, “We come here every year because we love Oman and want to enjoy its hospitality, and it’s part of our programme of ‘overseas’ trips. This year we have come via the UAE to Nizwa, and will go down to Sharqiyah, through the interior, staying in Sur, then back up the coast to the capital Muscat, where we traditionally meet up with our fellow bikers, the Oman Riders. We’ll then trek up to Musandam, which will be a new experience for many of us, and at the end of the week go back home.”

Boasting 22 motorcycles of all shapes and sizes, but all spectacularly well presented, the group has one support vehicle accompanying them and a couple of reserve riders should anyone need a break. “This is a sport after all, we are an official club, and we must keep fit, and keep our bikes well-maintained for these long journeys.”

The Bahrain Raiders certainly brightened up the roads of Dakhiliyah, turning heads wherever they go, which they will also surely do so as they continue their Omani odyssey.

— Photo by Lena Petersen Photography

