Awtad, ARTT post impressive victories

MUSCAT: Arun Pushpan struck a match-winning 91 to power Awtad International to an exciting 5-wicket victory against Ernst and Young (E&Y) in an A Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 2 in Al Amerat on Saturday.

A superb 136-run partnership between Pushpan and Nidhin Mohan (70) was the highlight of Awtad’s chase of E&Y’s 255 that they surpassed in the 48th over, scoring 257 for 5. Farhan Afzal bowled well, taking 4 for 46.

Brief scores (A Division 50-over League): Ernst & Young 255 for 8 in 50 overs (Shrey Wilson 76 not out – 5×4, 2×6, Issa Abdul Rahim 52 – 2×4, 3×6, Muhammed Attique 35 – 3×4, 1×6, Omar Sarfraz 22 – 1×4. Pradeep Kumar 3-41, Shankar Parameswaran 2-39) lost to Awtad International 257 for 5 in 47.3 overs (Arun Pushpan 91 – 9×4, Nidhin Mohan 70 – 3×4. Farhan Afzal 4-46) by 5 wickets.

Siddiqui shines in 278-run win over OCT muscat

In another A Division match on Friday, former Oman player Zeeshan Siddiqui (98 off 69) and left-arm spinner Aqil Khan (4 for 19) steered Arabian Region Travel and Tourism (ARTT) to a massive 278-run win over OCT Muscat on OCT Turf 2.

ARTT rode on brilliant batting by Siddiqui, Syed Amir Ali (65 off 61), Pranav Mehta (56 off 81), Adeel Abbas (42 off 49) to reach a huge 362 for 8 that also included a whirlwind 24 off only 5 balls by Mohsin Qureshi who also hit three big sixes.

ARTT bowlers ripped OCT Muscat apart, dismissing them for 84 inside 25 overs.

Brief scores (A Division): Arabian Region (ARTT) 362 for 8 in 50 overs (Zeeshan Siddiqui 98 – 14×4, Syed Amir Ali 65 – 8×1, 1×6, Pranav Mehta 56 – 5×4, 1×6, Adeel Abbas 42- 5×4, Mohsin Qureshi 24 – 1×4, 3×6. Rashad Mohammed 3-59, Mohamed Aslam 2-57) beat OCT Muscat 84 for 10 in 24.3 overs (Shiralkal Muzaffar 28 – 6×4, Aqil Khan 4-19, Nazir Ahmed 3-16, Adeel Abbas 2-17) by 278 runs.

Arif powers Orient

Wonderful all-round show by veteran Arif Hussain helped Orient Travels to a 7-wicket win over OCT Seeb in a 30-over B Division clash at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Friday.

Batting first, OCT Seeb were bundled out for 140 in the 30th over. Opener Arif scored an unbeaten 90 off 62, while Kamaljot Singh contributed 29 off 39 as Orient Travels chased the total in the 23rd over, scoring 143 for 3.

Brief scores (B Division): OCT Seeb 140 all out in 29.1 overs (Sudan Mohammed 37 – 4×4, 1×6, Ali Abid 2-20, Rafique al Balushi 2-23, Arif Hussain 2-26) lost to Orient Travels 143-3 in 22.3 overs (Arif Hussain 90 – 13×4, 1×6, Sudan Mohammed 2-28, Samir Othman 1-27) by 7 wickets.

5-wicket win for Ideal

Ideal International defeated Douglas OHI by 5 wickets in a low-scoring C Division game that was reduced to 18 overs a side.

Brief scores (C Division): Douglas OHI 124-6 in 18 overs (Jagannath Kauthankar Waman 27 – 3×4, Chintan Kamlesh 24 – 3×4, Sheik Sameer 2-27, Salman Khan 2-29) lost to Ideal International 128 for 5 in 15.4 overs Deepak Bhandari 39 – 3×4, 1×6, Khan Tosim 33 – 3×4, Mohsin Alimamad 2-14, Rajender Kumar 1-7, Rai Abhishek 1-25, Mohammed Dawood 1-30) by 5 wickets.

