Avoid street vendors at vegetables market: Municipality

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has called on the visitors to the Mawelah Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits to not deal with or encourage street vendors.

The municipality said that it has been working with the competent authorities to eliminate the activities by unauthorized street vendors, which will also ensure the safety of products sold to the consumers.

The municipal order 847/2017 aims to make sure all vendors have permits and that they follow health standards.

A dedicated team also follows through on complaints from people regarding street vendors.