Main 

Avoid street vendors at vegetables market: Municipality

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has called on the visitors to the Mawelah Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits to not deal with or encourage street vendors.

The municipality said that it has been working with the competent authorities to eliminate the activities by unauthorized street vendors, which will also ensure the safety of products sold to the consumers.

The municipal order 847/2017 aims to make sure all vendors have permits and that they follow health standards.

A dedicated team also follows through on complaints from people regarding street vendors.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5238 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Swimming with Sharks!

Liju Cherian Comments Off on Swimming with Sharks!

UK help sought in return of economic offenders

Oman Observer Comments Off on UK help sought in return of economic offenders

Gunman kills doctor, wounds 6 others in hospital rampage

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gunman kills doctor, wounds 6 others in hospital rampage