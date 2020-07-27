Avoid family, social gatherings, movement during Eid: SC

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held a meeting on Monday headed by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of excellencies and members of the Committee, at the National Committee for Emergency Management to follow up the developments of this pandemic, preventive measures and ways to curb its spread.

On the occasion of the coming of the Eid Al-Adha holidays, the Supreme Committee extended greetings and congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and to the Arab and Islamic nations, praying to God Almighty to return this occasion to His Majesty with good health and wellness, and the Sultanate under his wise leadership.

The committee followed up the progress of the process of complete lockdown between the various governorates of the Sultanate, preventing movement and closing all public places and commercial shops from (7 pm until 6 am), which took effect last Saturday. The committee hailed the great commitment from citizens and residents, which will help protect one’s self, the family, and society in general.

The committee urges all members of the society to be very cautious during the blessed Eid al Adha days and appeals to them to reduce movement as much as possible during the daytime and to avoid family and social gatherings of any kind, as it has been scientifically proven that the gatherings cause disease outbreaks among large numbers of people.

The committee reaffirms the continued strict dealing with violators of its various decisions.