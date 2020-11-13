Avoid Diwali gatherings

MUSCAT, NOV 14 – As Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Muscat has called upon its nationals to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and avoid outdoor celebrations.

“Kindly avoid public celebrations and gatherings in view of the strict COVID-19 safety protocols while celebrating Diwali and don’t violate any rules of the land,” a message from the embassy to the nationals has said.

Besides Indians, citizens of various other countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the UK, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius, Malaysia and Fiji celebrate the festival. Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs also take part in the festivities.

Diwali, which celebrates the victory of good over evil, is also an occasion when people light lamps and visit friends and relatives. It is common practice for people to gather inside as well as outside their homes during the festival.

“All residents as well as citizens in the Sultanate are urged to abide by the Supreme Committee’s decision that curbs gatherings outside or inside their homes,” a spokesperson at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has noted.

It has been noted that gatherings of people violating social distancing norms during various festivals have triggered the COVID-19 cases and stringent measures followed.

The Public Prosecution has mentioned fines for attending gatherings that break social distancing norms, and other types of gatherings as RO 1,500 and each individual who participates in gatherings can be slapped with RO 100 individual fine for violating the Supreme Committee instructions.

The violator can be slapped with a direct fine at the moment of committing the violation or legal proceedings being initiated against the person by the ROP. The violators can also be detained for 48 hours, which can be extended by the Public Prosecution.

