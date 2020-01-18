Avoid any display of festivities in hotels: Ministry of Tourism

Muscat: In reference to the Diwan of Royal Court announcement regarding the mourning period and the flying of flags at half-mast over the forthcoming 40 days, the Ministry of Tourism has urged all hotels and tourism establishments and organizations to halt all types of festivals, art or music shows or any display of festivities or joy which were planned to take place at their facilities during the mourning period of 40 days.

“All establishments must also avoid the use of music in any private or public events which are hosted at their properties,” the statement added.