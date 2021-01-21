Main 

Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Board meets

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Board of Directors of the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development on Thursday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Chairman of the Board of the Authority.

The Board discussed several topics that included defining the map of completing the support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector during this stage of the renewed renaissance and Oman Vision 2040 under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik. The Board also discussed enhancing the SMEs prospective role in diversifying the national economy.

Further, the Board also discussed the organizational structure of the Authority and approving its action plan during 2021, as well as the mechanisms to organize policies of finance to entrepreneurs for the upcoming stage.

The Board also viewed the Authority’s five-year plan associated with priorities of Oman Vision 2040 that target the three sectors (manufacturing industries, service, tourism and logistic services, fisheries and agriculture). –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9452 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Satellite dishes reconnect post-IS Mosul to world

Oman Observer Comments Off on Satellite dishes reconnect post-IS Mosul to world

Tender Board awards more than RO315 million worth projects

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tender Board awards more than RO315 million worth projects

9,700km submarine cable project to link Oman with Australia

Oman Observer Comments Off on 9,700km submarine cable project to link Oman with Australia