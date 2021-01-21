Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Board meets

Muscat: The Board of Directors of the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development on Thursday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Chairman of the Board of the Authority.

The Board discussed several topics that included defining the map of completing the support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector during this stage of the renewed renaissance and Oman Vision 2040 under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik. The Board also discussed enhancing the SMEs prospective role in diversifying the national economy.

Further, the Board also discussed the organizational structure of the Authority and approving its action plan during 2021, as well as the mechanisms to organize policies of finance to entrepreneurs for the upcoming stage.

The Board also viewed the Authority’s five-year plan associated with priorities of Oman Vision 2040 that target the three sectors (manufacturing industries, service, tourism and logistic services, fisheries and agriculture). –ONA