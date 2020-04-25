Authorities studying possibility of resuming flights
Muscat: The authorities are studying the possibility of opening the aviation sector
in the country, it was revealed at the press conference of the Supreme Committee on Thursday.
“The possibility of resuming flight operations is being studied but no recommendations have been made,” said Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al Hosani, undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, replying to a question.
“This is a temporary suspension of our passenger services. We regret the difficulty and inconvenience this may cause, but it’s vital for us as the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman to assist in the country’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz al Raisi.
“We will prioritise the needs of our guests and employees as we continue to assess the evolving situation,” Al Raisi added.
“This is an unprecedented time for our industry, but I am confident we will emerge stronger from this crisis as we had successfully done so in the past.”