Australian national flag to fly at half-mast

Muscat: The Australian Flag will be flown at half-mast on Tuesday as a mark of mourning and respect on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

“Aa mark of mourning and respect, and in accordance with the protocol, the Australian National Flag should be flown at half-mast all day on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 Australia wide from all buildings and establishments occupied by Australian Government departments and affiliated agencies. Other organizations are welcome to participate,” a statement from the Australian Prime Minister’s office said.