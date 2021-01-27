Australia axe Wade, keep Paine for SA Test tour

Matthew Wade was axed on Wednesday for Australia’s Test series in South Africa after failing to fire against India, while under-pressure Tim Paine retained the captaincy.

Wade played all four games in the tense 2-1 home summer series loss to India, including two as makeshift opener in place of the injured David Warner. But he managed just 173 from his eight innings, with some rash shots ultimately costing him his place in the side and seeing him replaced by Alex Carey as back-up wicketkeeper.

Instead, Wade will join Australia’s T20 squad on their tour of New Zealand as vice-captain to the out-of-form Aaron Finch. Australia are due to play 3 Tests in South Africa.

