Aussie rookie Ewan wins bunch sprint in Toulouse

Toulouse, France: Australian Caleb Ewan picked up his first Tour de France stage win in a mass sprint at Toulouse on Wednesday as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the overall lead. With defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal also finishing in the pack there was no change in the top three after a 167km run from Albi to Toulouse, marked by a fall that forced Nairo Quintana into a successful race to catch up. Results from Stage 11, Tour de France on Wednesday:

Stage 11 Albi to Toulouse, 167 km (road race)

1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto – Soudal 3:51:26 2. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Team Jumbo – Visma 3. Elia Viviani (ITA) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, 4. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA – hansgrohe 5. Jens Debusschere (BEL) Team Katusha – Alpecin, 6. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) Bahrain – Merida, 7. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) UAE Team Emirates 8. Cees Bol (NED) Team Sunweb 9. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates 10. Warren Barguil (FRA) Team Arkéa – Samsic.