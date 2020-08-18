Local 

Audit Institution partakes in GCC training development panel meeting

The State’s Financial and Administrative Audit Institution on Tuesday took part in the 28th meeting of the GCC audit and accountancy diwans’ training and development committee.

The meeting, held via virtual videoconferencing, reviewed the report of the Directorate General about the Committee’s Training Programme 2020 and the goals it achieved so far. It also looked into proposals for the development of capabilities of member states’ audit personnel.

The meeting discussed a proposal on spreading awareness and knowledge about the significance of auditing for the realisation of goals of sustainable development.

The concluding session shortlisted a number of topics for the 5th round of the GCC Audit & Accountancy Research Contest. –ONA

 

