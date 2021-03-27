Attractive incentives for private higher education institutions

MUSCAT: Dr Bakhit bin Ahmed al Mahri, Under-Secretary for Higher Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, has said that the government is seeking to provide an attractive investment climate in the higher education sector stemming from its awareness of the significance of private higher institutions and their role in development and enhancing chances of admission to higher education for different segments of society.

A set of incentives and advantages will be provided to the sector to achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040 towards a comprehensive higher education, continued learning and scientific research that can lead to the knowledge society and competitive national capabilities.

In an interview with Oman News Agency, Al Mahri said that the support provided to private higher education institutions is represented by the provision of suitable land plots to establish permanent premises in accordance with the investment regulations as well as granting an equivalent of 50 per cent of the paid capital with a maximum of RO 3 million. This is in addition to other facilities such as customs and tax exemptions and sending thousands of students of the general education diploma to private colleges and universities every year.

The private higher education institutions were given permission to utilise up to 15 per cent of the land granted to them for setting up investments and commercial activities with the aim of establishing service projects to assist the educational process and scientific research and industrial activities. The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation constantly holds cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure that the private institutions obtain the required facilities, the official said.

The march of private higher education in the Sultanate began in the academic year 1995-1996 and had expanded since then to reach 28 institutions (9 universities and 19 private colleges) offering Bachelor’s, Master’s and doctoral degrees, Al Mahri said.

Al Mahri added that the ministry had approved the establishment of branches of internationally reputed top-ranking universities and the ministry has so far received 14 official applications from different countries to set up branches in the Sultanate. — ONA