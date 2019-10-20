Atana Stay: Creating decor and appeal linked to the authentic local environment

The Oman Tourism Development company, Omran, the executive arm of the Sultanate’s tourism development continues to drive innovation, and the national culture within its tourism operations.

Sales Manager for the Atana chain, Ahmed al Houssary, explained that “The Atana brand was first launched in 2014, with two different hotels, Atana Khasab, and Atana Musandam, transferring to Omran’s portfolio in late 2014. Creating décor and appeal linked to the authentic local environment, has proven instrumental in the local community embracing the concept, and this is reflected in the significant numbers of Omani employees at both destinations.”

Now, Omran has launched its new ‘Atana Stay,’ concept in Al Ashkhara and Salalah. Both locations are former youth hostels that have undergone significant refurbishment, and the results are clean, open environments that reflect the significant impact of the local culture, yet in a fresh, new manner. The invitation in the brand name, for example, is represented throughout the Al Ashkhara establishment, not only in Arabic, but in the local slang. The ‘Atana Stay’ destinations cater to all tourist and traveler groups, and offer affordable, high class, accommodation, hospitality and dining experiences, with unique regional flavours.

Local employment is another priority for Omran and the brand, and the Al Sharqiyah location currently boasts an almost 80% level of Omani employment. Hotel Manager Saif al Oraimi explained that, “I am a local resident myself, the management team are all from this region, so we know the local people. They feel comfortable with the idea of working here, and we had an amazing local response to our recent recruitment campaign, with over 100 interviews, and all vacancies filled by people from this area.”

‘Atana Stay’ hotels by Omran then, are yet another example of their commitment to tourism diversification, not only within the major cities, but in the far flung regions of the Sultanate, creating employment opportunities for Omanis, reflecting local and regional cultures, values, and identities.

