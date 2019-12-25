At least 120 homes damaged in forest fires in Chile

BUENOS AIRES: At least 120 homes have been damaged in forest fires raging near the Chilean port city of Valparaiso, officials said on Tuesday.

Several districts in the west of the capital have been evacuated, the fire department said on Twitter.

According to the civil defence agency, an area of 100 hectares was affected by the fires.

This corresponds to about 140 football fields.

Valparaiso, on the Pacific coast, is built on numerous hills. The old town with its historic houses, steep streets and stairs is a Unesco World Heritage Site. — dpa

