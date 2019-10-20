Assigned by HM the Sultan, Sayyid Asaad heads to Japan

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan left here on Sunday heading to Japan to take part in the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, the new Emperor of Japan, which will take place in the Japanese capital Tokyo during the coming days.

Sayyid Asaad and his accompanying delegation were seen off by Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiya, Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), Dr Rawya bint Saud a Busaidi, Minister of Higher Education, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed al Harthy, State Advisor, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, Ahmed bin Nasser al Mahrizi, Minister of Tourism, Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate and Saif bin Mohammed al Abri, Secretary General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan.

During his participation, Sayyid Asaad is accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Mohammed bin Said al Busaidi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan, Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Advisor at the Office of Sayyid Asaad, Khalifa bin Hamad al Badi, Advisor at the Office of Sayyid Asaad, Khalid bin Hashil al Masalhi, Head of the Department of the Foreign Ministry’s Secretary General and a number of officials. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.