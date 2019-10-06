Assarain Group signs deal for new concrete products plant in Duqm

Assarain Concrete Products (Duqm) LLC (ACPD), part of Assarain Group, has commenced construction of its new factory at Duqm. It follows the signing of a contract, at the Group’s head office in Muscat, with SandRose Trading LLC as the contractor for the project.

Khalid Said al Wahaibi, Managing Director, Assarain Group, said the new factory will cater to the demand for high quality concrete products required for the new projects taking shape in Duqm Special Economic Zone. He also commented that the Group has engaged Semac & Partners LLC as its consultants for the project.

P R Bhat, Technical Director and Solomon Moses, General Manager of Semac & Partners LLC said they were confident of delivering the project on schedule. Semac had recently overseen the successful completion of a block plant in Muscat for Assarain Concrete Products & Trading LLC (ACP), which is now under commissioning.

Said Abdullah Majid al Balushi, Managing Director of SandRose Trading LLC and its Operation Head, P P Ajayan, also attended the signing function.

The new plant will supply concrete products to Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates, as well as provide versatile designs to specific needs of customers. The facility will be fully equipped to manufacture concrete products to the high-quality standards required by the infrastructure, oil & gas, housing and tourism sectors, ACP added.

