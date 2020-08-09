Aspiring for a new learning experience

As Coronavirus makes its impact on all walks of life, many countries around the world are implementing different procedures and precautionary measures to limit the number of people flocking public places. In contrast, these actions have disrupted the normal functioning of many life necessities including education. The duration of such measures has been extensive and is likely to continue in some countries for a certain period of time until a vaccine is available.

Therefore, students, parents and educators are feeling the extraordinary effect of Coronavirus as schools are closed and quarantine is being ordered to cope with this pandemic. It is expected that over 300 million students around the world are having their education disrupted by the spread of the virus. Educational system has not faced this level of disruption for generations, but learning has to be continued in one way or the other.

While governments and health officials are doing their best to slow down the pandemic, education systems are collaborating to respond and provide quality education for all during these difficult times. Undoubtedly, decision-makers in education sectors have been closely working on alternative methods for students and teachers to continue with their lessons as attending school is not possible in current conditions. Likewise, they are developing methods which make schools fit for working in a safe environment.

On the local front, the Ministry of Education is striving to offer students a positive learning experience whether at home or school. As it is important that learning continues even in such uncertain situations, the ministry has been studying various possible options for the new academic year, which is round the corner. As a first-of-its-kind commendable gesture, the ministry has conducted a survey seeking opinion from the public on different learning alternatives offered by schools.

This reflects the ministry’s keenness to involve community in proposing the best educational solution for students during this exceptional year. Thanks to the ministry for introducing such a great initiative as a joint responsibility shouldered by both public and the government. Regardless of what the learning methods would be – homeschooling will be key and highly needed to support students’ learning as definitely attendance at schools will be strictly limited if not stopped. Thus, all should be ready for such a new educational experience and play the role of a teacher at home!

A similar survey initiative was taken by Unesco under the title “Tell Unesco Your Story – #LearningNeverStops”. It seeks people’s interaction to share their experiences of resuming education during COVID-19. Different questions are addressed to students, parents and teachers to share testimonials with others. People can look at this initiative online and learn from others’ practices in this regard.