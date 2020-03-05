Asian World Cup qualifiers face postponement over virus: Fifa

HONG KONG: Fifa and Asia’s football governing body are considering postponing upcoming World Cup qualifiers over the novel coronavirus, a statement said on Thursday.

A “formal proposal” has been circulated among Asian countries, Fifa said after talks with the Asian Football Confederation, with a decision expected in the coming days.

“For both Fifa and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remains the highest priority, and as such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian Fifa World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations,” the Fifa statement said.

The women’s Olympic play-off between China and South Korea, both hard-hit by the virus, is also up for discussion, as well as the AFC Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan. — AFP

