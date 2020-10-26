A’Saffa Foods boosts stake in Osool Poultry

MUSCAT: A’Saffa Food SAOG announced that it has raised its stake in Osool Poultry Company to 23.46 per cent. Mohamed Suhail al Shanfari, CEO, A’Saffa Foods, stated that the deal is in line with the company’s efforts in investing in different food sectors. He also said that Osool Poultry is the first integrated project in the Sultanate that aims to produce breeders to provide hatching eggs. This initiative will contribute to enhance the country’s food security, and help Oman achieve a higher rate of self-sufficiency in this strategically vital field. Annual output at full capacity is envisioned at a world-scale 150 million fertilised eggs per annum — a target set to be achieved by 2040. At this capacity, Oman is set to be more than self-sufficient in meeting its domestic requirement of hatching eggs, but in addition, will have surplus volumes to supply overseas regional markets as well.

