Asaad to attend Japan ceremony

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, will leave for Japan on Sunday to take part in the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito which will take place in the coming days. HH Sayyid Asaad will be accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry,

Dr Mohammed bin Said al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan, Khalifa bin Hamad al Badi and Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Advisers at

HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office, and a number of officials. — ONA

