Asaad attends Emperor’s party

Oman Observer

TOKYO: His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperations Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, attended tea party hosted by Emperor Naruhito of Japan at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday evening on the occasion of the enthronement ceremony of the new Emperor of Japan. Present at the tea party were world leaders and high-ranking figures. HH Sayyid Asaad was accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

