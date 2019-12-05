As World T20 looms, India to focus on fielding best side: Kohli

MUMBAI: India will experiment less and look to play their best Twenty20 side with just over 10 months left before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said at Hyderabad on the eve of a three-match series against West Indies on Thursday.

“T20 is a format where you experiment a lot more things than ODI and Test cricket. I think from that point of view you take a lot more risk in terms of what you want,” Kohli told reporters. “As a team you want to give chances to youngsters. So you can’t really pinpoint where we stand. Ranking is actually the reflection of the strongest eleven but we haven’t really played the strongest eleven together for many games.”

India will see the return of experienced seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami to the T20 scheme of things while frontline left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav also makes a comeback.

“For us it’s about figuring out who are the players that can make a transition into international cricket and this a good format to see them,” Kohli said.

“But now heading into the World Cup rankings are going to be irrelevant because T20 anyone can win on the day. I think our combination is getting stronger and stronger. We will probably be playing as close to the eleven that we want in the World Cup as possible for the remainder of the T20 games we have leading into the World Cup.”

Kohli, India’s batting mainstay, also threw his weight behind under-pressure stumper batsman Rishabh Pant. — Reuters

Related