Artificial reef transforms marine life in Muscat

Muscat: Al Mouj Muscat said that the artificial reef it co-commissioned in 2014 has resulted in a huge increase in the number of species and variety of marine life that now live within the Sea of Oman.

Working in partnership with the Sultanate’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Al Mouj Muscat co-created the 40,000 sqm area of the man-made reef to provide the ideal breeding ground for fish and other underwater creatures. The marine farm complex was the first of its kind in the Sultanate, and at the time of its construction, only three fish were identified.

Now, a report from a Marine Biodiversity Team, shows that the structure has succeeded in transforming marine life and is home to 25 species, including Longfin Bannerfish, Bigeye Snapper, and Spotfin Lionfish.

The reef was built by world-leading sustainable marine farm designers, Haejoo using 60 1.4 tonne ‘Arab Marine Pyramids’ so-called because of their shape. Located between Seeb and Bausher some 5km to the east of Al Mouj Marina, the reef is not only ensuring that marine life can flourish but is in turn supporting the local fishing and tourism industries by attracting diving enthusiasts.

Commenting on the incredible impact that the reef has had, Nasser al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat says: “I was delighted to receive this report on the success of the artificial reef. Sustainability has always been a key focus for Al Mouj Muscat. We have created Oman’s leading lifestyle destination and that has been achieved in balance with our aims to protect the unmatched natural setting of our community.