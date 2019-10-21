Art contest for children on Nov 15

Kalabhavan Muscat will hold an art competition for students on November 15.

Little Fingers 2019 — the annual competition is open to students in the age group of 5 to 13 with the theme save water.

According to a statement from Kalabhavan Institute of Music and Art House, a franchisee of Kochin Kalabhavan, children will be divided into two groups as sub-junior and junior, and three from each category will be selected as winners.

Children from 5 years to 9 come under sub-junior while 9 to 13 come under junior category.

“The competition is open to all the students and not alone for those who learn art at Kalabhavan. The purpose of the competition is to increase understanding, knowledge and interest on the drawing as an art form among the students,” the statement said.

The competition will be held at Kalabhavan’s institute in Ghoubra which is located near the Indian School Al Ghoubra.

The winners will be given away certificates and prizes during Kalabhavan’s Founders Day Programme which is scheduled to be held on November 29.

