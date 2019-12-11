Armed Forces Day celebrated

MUSCAT: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) on Wednesday marked the Armed Forces Day, which falls on December 11, and the Retirees Day which falls on December 7 every year. A celebration was held on the occasion at the shooting fields of the Sultan Armed Forces Training Regiment in Ghala under the auspices of Dr Mubarak bin Saleh al Khadhoori, Special Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan. The ceremony reflected the level of development and modernisation the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) has reached in terms of organisation, qualification, armament and training, thanks to the Royal attention accorded by His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The events began with the Royal Anthem, then the chief guest took the military salute. The attendees viewed varied military shows displaying the combating skills and military capabilities of the RAO personnel. This is in addition to equestrian shows and tent pegging performed by the Sultan of Oman Armour Cavalry and free fall display performed by the Sultan of Oman’s Parachute Regiment.

The RAO music band performed musical shows followed by a parade of military vehicles and modernised military weapons used by RAO for protecting the nation and preserving its achievements.

The chief guest presented medals of long service and good conduct to a number of RAO personnel in recognition of their efforts in performing their national duties.

Dhofar Ceremony

The 11th Infantry Brigade and the Firaq Forces at the RAO marked the Armed Forces Day and the Retirees Day under the patronage of Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony, which was held at the Firaq Forces Command in the Governorate of Dhofar, began by playing the Royal Anthem and military salute to the chief guest.

The ceremony included different performances that highlighted the development and modernisation adopted by the RAO in all forms and units to sustain the level of readiness to its personnel, stemming from the Royal insight of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The chief guest pinned long-service and good conduct medals on personnel at 11th Infantry Brigade and the Firaq Forces of the RAO in appreciation of their sincere efforts and dedication in carrying out the sacred national duty.

The ceremony was attended by a number of members of the State Council and under-secretaries, commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade, senior officers and officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and other security departments, 11th Infantry Brigade and Firaq Forces personnel.

MUSANDAM CELEBRATION

Musandam Sector Command at the RAO held a celebration on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day and the Retirees Day, under the patronage of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs.

The ceremony, which was organised at the Musandam Sector Command headquarters, began by playing the Royal Anthem and military salute to the chief guest. Then, the RAO music band played various military musical pieces marking the occasion.

The chief guest pinned long-service and good conduct medals on personnel at Musandam Sector Command in appreciation of their sincere efforts and dedication in carrying out the sacred national duty.

The ceremony was attended by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of the State and Governor of Musandam, some judges, walis, Musandam Sector Commander, senior officers and officers of the SAF and other security departments, shaikhs and dignitaries. — ONA