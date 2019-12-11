Armed Forces Day celebrated in Salalah

Salalah: The 11th Infantry Brigade and the Firaq Forces of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) marked on Wednesday the Armed Forces Day which falls on December 11 every year, and the Retirees Day which falls on December 7 every year. The celebration was held at the Firaq Forces military parade ground under the auspices of Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. It began with the Royal anthem and then the chief guest received the military salute.

The celebration included military skills display by RAO personnel in addition to other events which reflected the level of preparedness and the continued developments and modernization witnessed by RNO thanks to insightful thought of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The chief guest awarded medals of long service and good conduct to a number of personnel from the 11th Infantry Brigade and the Firaq Forces in recognition of their sincerity in performing the national duty. The event was attended by the commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade, officials and officers and personnel from the 11th Infantry Brigade and the Firaq Forces. — ONA

