Are we becoming a nation of diabetics?

It was after a gap of a few months that I met my friend and his 10-year-old daughter on the alleys of our residential area. Unlike in the past, both looked weird and there was no excitement while talking. A gloom was writ large on the face of Nandu. The child Neenu was no different. She was found to have lost all enthusiasm as before. I was totally baffled.

On being enquired, he burst almost into tears to say that the purpose of the walk this time was different. The child is advised to have regular walk as she is diagnosed with diabetes. Yes, I noticed the difference in Neenu. She was not as active as she was before. Against the routine, this time she did not have any queries to me, altogether a difference… Children, even at a very tender age, are becoming diabetic even though the precise reason for this is still unclear or a little understood. It is widely speculated that diabetes occurs when inherited genetic characteristics are triggered by factors such as diet or exercise.

In Neenu’s case, as her father said, she was found extraordinarily tired and uncomfortable when she returned from school a couple of months ago. Seeing her becoming weaker, although there was no apparent fever or any other visible illness, the parents took the child to the nearby hospital. During the half an hour period they had waited in the hospital, the child did not show any symptoms that required treatment. For the doctor, her body temperature was normal, abdomen was soft and did not reveal any specific tenderness, and the bowel sounded normal. At this time that her mother remembered that the child had been showing unusual thirst, hunger and untoward behaviour in the recent past.

On being told to the doctor about this, a random test of her urine and blood was done only to see high level of glucose and the child was immediately admitted for further management. She now receives injections two times a day.

Although diabetes is caused by various factors, mainly by sedentary lifestyles, in Neenu’s case it is diabetes Type 1, which develops in children and adults and commonly inherited from family members. Neenu is one among thousands of children and millions of people who are fated to live with the epidemic — mostly happens due to our unhealthy lifestyle, although it is inherited by a large number of people. Over 425 million people are currently living with diabetes. Most of these cases are Type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments.

Families have a key role to play in addressing the modifiable risk factors for Type 2 diabetes and must be provided with the education, resources and environments to live a healthy lifestyle.

As we are set to celebrate the World Diabetes Day tomorrow (November 14), the fact is that we are becoming a nation of diabetics and it is getting worse, fuelled by an unhealthy mix of junk food and a sedentary lifestyle.

Children in the very tender age are being diagnosed with prediabetes symptoms, which, according to doctors, is a wake-up call, and if it is taken seriously, can prevent or put off diabetes.

Patients in their 20s are having diabetes-related heart attacks and end-stage renal failure, far younger than in other countries, where mid to late 50s is the average. Every year, 7,000 people in the Sultanate are diagnosed as diabetic and 1,200 adults die from complications arising from the disease.

Statistics from Oman’s Ministry of Health points out that six out of 10,000 persons were admitted due to diabetes in 2018. The ministry’s report shows that 6,360 new cases were registered in 2017, of which women constituted 51.8 per cent, with 3,198 cases, as compared to 2,863 men.

As the International Diabetes Federation recommends family support in diabetes care has been shown to have a substantial effect in improving health outcomes for people with diabetes.

It is, therefore, important that diabetes self-management education and support be accessible to all people with diabetes and their families to reduce the emotional impact of the disease that can result in a negative quality of life.

What is more important is to avoid being sedentary if you want to keep diabetes away! A short stroll after meals, as the experts suggest, is better for blood sugar than walks at other time. As physical activity lowers blood glucose levels.

