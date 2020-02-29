Arabic version of Indian novel launched

MUSCAT, FEB 27 – The Arabic version of the Indian novel ‘Story as told by Sufi’, written by K P Ramanunni, has been launched at the 25th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair. Translated by Azhar Mohammed al Harthiya, well-known Omani author and translator, the novel has received critical acclaim. Story as told by Sufi (Sufi Paranja Katha) is the debut novel written by noted Malayalam writer Ramanunni, who hails from the Indian state of Kerala. Originally serialised in Kalakaumudi, a weekly publication, in 1989 and published as a book in 1993, the novel has been translated into eight languages, including English and French. Filmmaker Priyanandanan has made a film based on the book. Published by Lotus Books Publishers, the book is distributed by Al Bhaj Books in Oman.

Related