Arab ministers debate on AI and challenges

Oman Observer

CAIRO: The Sultanate participated in the 7th edition of the Arab World Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministers’ Conference titled “Artificial Intelligence and Challenges”. The Sultanate’s delegation to the conference, which was held in Egypt from December 23-25, was led by Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education. The conference’s activities included seminars, lectures, workshops and panel discussion to come up with a set of recommendations to develop the system of Arab higher education and scientific research. The conference discussed several themes, most notably the artificial intelligence: challenges and stakes, policies of scientific research and the ethics of artificial intelligence within the framework of the fourth industrial revolution. — ONA

