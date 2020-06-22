Main 

Arab foreign ministers meeting put off

CAIRO: The Secretariat General of the Arab League has decided to postpone the emergency meeting of the Arab foreign ministers on developments in Libya, for 24 hours due to technical reasons.

Originally scheduled for Monday, the meeting will be held on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The Secretariat General had received a request from the Egyptian delegation to hold an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers to discuss developments of the situation in Libya.

