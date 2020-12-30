Aquatic therapy unit to help boost well-being of people with disabilities

Aquatic therapy is one of the advanced therapeutic methods of great importance to improve physical condition and make the body become stronger especially for people with disabilities. It improves joint movement and strengthen muscles through water resistance as well as increase blood circulation and improve breathing. Besides, it provides immense psychological and social benefits.

A special unit for aquatic therapy was launched recently in the Sultanate at the Al Aman Rehabilitation Center, affiliated to the General Directorate of Persons with Disabilities Affairs. The centre caters to 300 people with special needs.

The unit contributes to developing and improving the mobility capabilities of people with physical disabilities, autism and Down syndrome.

The aquatic therapy unit was inaugurated by Laila bint Ahmed bin Awadh al Najar, Minister of Social Development.

An official at the centre said that this type of treatment will be available to all children with disabilities enrolled in the center, but the greatest focus will be on cases that suffer from physical disabilities, as this type of treatment helps relieve tension in their limbs and bodies.

The inauguration of the unit is an important addition to the programmes and services provided by the centre, and reflects the ministry’s interest in keeping pace with scientific and therapeutic developments through the use of the latest rehabilitation methods.

The government under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, pays great attention to persons with disabilities, and is working in all its sectors to empower them and ensure them equality as they are an integral part of the Oman Vision 2040 which focused on providing a decent and sustainable life for all.

Al Aman Rehabilitation Centre offers services to persons with physical and mental disabilities. It provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education, behaviour modification, and life skills courses. In addition, it provides health care services in coordination with health institutions.

