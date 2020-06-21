Aquaculture project launched in Musandam

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Blue Water, a subsidiary of Oman Aquaculture Development Company, in cooperation with the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), on Sunday launched a project for breeding and reproduction of finfish in floating cages in Musandam Governorate.

Fish seeds of European seabream fish species (kofar) were transferred and placed in Musandam which boasts a natural fish sanctuary and is considered an ideal location for cage aquaculture.

The work at the project commenced several months ago with the assembling and installation of the floating cages and fishing nets at a bay in Musandam. A suitable place for storing aquafeeds and production equipment will be set up at a location adjoining the project. Fish seeds were placed in the floating cages and provided with aquafeeds on a regular basis util the marketing phase.

Finfish aquaculture project in floating cages in Musandam Governorate is billed as a solution for continued food production either for local consumption or export. — ONA