Applications open for Falling Walls Lab Oman 2021

MUSCAT: The Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation (MoHESRI) has opened applications for the Falling Walls Lab Oman 2021 competition, organised by MoHESRI in collaboration with Falling Walls Foundation in Germany.

Students, entrepreneurs, early-career researchers and academics of all disciplines can apply through this link (https://falling-walls.com/lab/apply/oman-online-lab/). MoHESRI welcomes applications until May 31, 2021.

The idea of the Falling Walls Lab Oman competition, which is organised in the Sultanate for the sixth consecutive year, is to present, in English, an idea of a research project, entrepreneurial or social initiative that is relevant to the world of today in just 3 minutes on the competition’s stage.

The presentation should convince the high-level competition jury that comprises experts from academic fields, research institutions and businesspersons.

This year’s competition will take place on September 6. The winner of the competition will participate in the Lab Finale in Berlin, Germany on November 8, 2021, and is awarded a ticket for the international Falling Walls Conference on November 9, 2021.