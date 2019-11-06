Applicants face tests for Etimad training course

Muscat: The National Leadership Programme for Middle/Senior Management (Etimad) commenced the assessment of applicants for the short list. The candidates will have to pass a number of tests and an interview before joining the first batch of the programme, which will include 500 participants from major private sector companies in various sectors. More than 350 candidates participated in the evaluation centre tests in Muscat and Salalah that evaluated their general thinking capacities and the candidates’ ability to deal with information, data and written patterns. They were also tested in personal skills, teamwork, task management, English proficiency, communication and comprehension and management skills.

The evaluation stage will continue for the next few weeks with the rest of the programme’s candidates; as there will be another evaluation centre in Muscat. Etimad aims to train 10,000 Omanis in the private sector, along with improving the level of their leadership and supervisory skills, through a specialised programme designed in partnership with international and local institutions and centres with extensive relevant expertise. Etimad incorporates the best training practices adopted through Takatuf — the training partner — and leadership training strategies accredited by the Centre for Creative Leadership (CCL).The Ministry of Manpower supervises the implementation of Etimad with a highly qualified team, while the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit provides support. — ONA