Appleputs supplier Wistron on notice

Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer-new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Early findings of an Apple audit in the wake of violence at the Wistron plant in India’s Karnataka state showed violations of its ‘Supplier Code of Conduct’, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant said in a statement.

Contract workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property, gear and iPhones on December 12, causing millions of dollars in losses to Wistron and forcing it to shut the plant. — Reuters