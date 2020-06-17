CORONAVIRUS Local 

Appeal to donate convalescent plasma

Samuel Kutty

MUSCAT: The ministry of health has made an appeal again on Wednesday to people, who have recovered from Covid-19, to donate plasma.

“Contribute in saving lives by donating convalescent plasma”, the ministry said in an online appeal.

The ministry started clinical trials involving transfusions of blood plasma in the middle of April from survivors of coronavirus into patients who have severe symptoms of the pandemic in a bid to treat the illness.

As many as 33 employees in the Muscat Municipality donated blood plasma to help current Covid-19 patients.

You May Also Like

Armed Forces Day celebrated

Oman Observer Comments Off on Armed Forces Day celebrated

Bilateral ties with UK reviewed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bilateral ties with UK reviewed

Cybersecurity Week to identify mechanisms to tackle cybercrimes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Cybersecurity Week to identify mechanisms to tackle cybercrimes