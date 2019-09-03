Apollo Hospital Muscat launches uro-gynaec clinic

MUSCAT: Apollo Hospital Muscat has launched its uro-gynaec clinic to address and cater to the needs of a growing number of women with various uro-gynaec-related problems.

Apollo Hospital launched this unique clinics part of the Continuous Medical Education programme, which was held to discuss the latest methods in urology and uro-gynaecology related treatment.

Leading the uro-gynec clinic is Dr Alpa Khakhar, consultant uro-gynaecologist from Apollo Hospitals Chennai.

Dr Khakhar’s experience includes treating cases related to stress urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, advanced laparoscopy and robotic surgery in difficult gynec and uro-gynaec cases. She will be supported by a full time gynaecologist Dr Archana Devi, Dr Khurshid Jihan and urologist Dr Althaf Hussain as well as other support staff, including a physiotherapist.

“We at Apollo hospital are committed to provide quality healthcare to all people in Sultanate of Oman and to identify their medical needs on a timely basis and upgrade our service to cater their requirements. One such initiative is our uro-gynaec clinic,” said V T Saileswaran, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Muscat.

Explaining the advanced methods in treating urology and uro-gynaecology problems, Dr Khakhar said: “Now, with this launch, we have all the facilities available for the advanced investigations and surgeries needed to correct stress urinary incontinence, huge pelvic mass and pelvic organ prolapses at the Apollo Hospital Muscat.”

