Any traveller with valid visa can enter Sultanate: CAA

Muscat: All holders of valid visas are welcome to enter the Sultanate, regardless of type and date of issue, except for those coming from the 11 countries that are on the travel ban list, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

“After coordination with the concerned authorities, this circular was updated so that all visa holders are allowed to enter the Sultanate,” the CAA said.

Any traveller with a valid ticket and visa can enter the Sultanate, an ROP official said at the press conference last week.

The Supreme Committee on Covid had baned travelers from 10 countries from February 25 as part of the efforts to combat new variants of COVID-19.

The countries affected by the new directive are Lebanon, Sudan, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Ethiopia.

The measure also applies to travellers from any nation who have transited through one of these countries within the 14 days prior to travel to Oman. Diplomats, health workers, and Omani citizens, as well as family members of such persons, are exempt from the ban.