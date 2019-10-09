Anti-monopoly watchdog to host workshop on competition policies

The Centre for the Protection of Competition and Antimonopoly will host a workshop entitled, ‘Competition Policies and Laws’, on Monday, October 14, with the participation of international experts in the field of competition and law from Britain and Australia.

The workshop will be attended by officials representing various government and private sector organisations, small and medium enterprises, judicial and legal bodies, and related institutions.

The workshop aims to raise awareness of competition policies and laws from a global perspective.

International competition attorney Russell Miller will present a working paper on the contribution of competition policy and law to economic and social development.

Among the presenters is a professor of law from King’s College, London, who will discuss competition laws and rules in the digital economy. There will also be presentations by an expert on competition law from the University of Leeds School of Law, who will discuss the criminal application of competition law and its concepts and policies.

It is noteworthy that this workshop comes within the awareness efforts of the Centre focusing on the Law promulgating the Protection of Competition and the Prevention of Monopoly. Various sessions, workshops and meetings organised by the Centre have been aimed at enlightening officials and the marketplace alike about competition protection and antitrust in support of a free market economy.

The Centre for the Protection of Competition and Antimonopoly was established by Royal Decree 2/2018.

