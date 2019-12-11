Annual traditional boat race in Suhar on Saturday

Muscat: The Oman Maritime Sports Committee has completed all preparations for the annual traditional boat race 2019. The race this year will be held in the Wilayat of Suhar in the Governorate of North Batinah.

The race will be in two categories — boats of 40 feets which will be held on Saturday, December 14 and the boats of 30 feets which will be held on Saturday, December 21. The number of paddlers in the 40-feet-boat-race will be 16 with team leader. While, there will be 10 paddlers with team leader in the the 30-feet-boat-race.

Various coastal wilayats of the Sultanate will take part in the race. The race will begin at 8 am. Top three winners from the two races will be honoured during the concluding ceremony on December 21.