Angry responses after child critically injured in indoor adventure

Oman Observer

(Image for illustration purpose only)

Muscat: A child was seriously injured after suffering a fall at the trampoline adventure park in Muscat on Thursday.

An employee at Bounce Oman told the Observer that the centre is closed on Saturday and refused to make further comments on the matter.

Social media was abuzz with angry responses calling for immediate measures to avoid such incidents in the future also wanted the operators to make a statement on the incident.

The operator is yet to make an official statement on the matter though investigations are underway.

According to sources, the child who was on a climbing mission suffered multiple critical injuries and was admitted to the Al Khoula hospital in an ambulance.

 

