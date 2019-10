PATNA: A Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was attacked by angry flood victims in Bhagalpur district on Saturday but was rescued by security guards, police said.

SDM Ashish Narayan was attacked by flood victims in Navtolia village when he was on a visit to assess the flood situation.

“The angry flood victims attacked the official vehicle of SDM and after he tried to pacify them, they attacked him also. He was rescued by security guards,” a district police official said.

The SDM’s vehicle was damaged in the attack.

According to officials, the flood victims were protesting against inadequate relief in the flood affected areas.

Hundreds of people staged protests here on Saturday against the state government for failing to pump out the flood waters from their areas and provide relief to them.

The residents of Patna’s Danapur area blocked roads near Gola road T point, burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the government. They said that the Patna Municipal Corporation and other government agencies have failed to pump out the flood waters from the colonies and apartments even after the rains stopped six days ago.

Local police officials assured the protesters and requested them to end the road blockade and protest.

In the last three days, people from the water logged areas have reportedly staged protests at over a dozen places in the capital city. Their protests have exposed the claims of the top government officials about the improvement in the situation.

According to the officials, the worst water logged areas of Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh and Kadamkuan are yet to get any respite and the accumulated water here continues to be at the three to four feet level.

What is giving sleepless nights to government officials is that the choked sewage and drainage system is yet to be repaired.

As large parts of Patna remained submerged, prices of essential commodities like fruits and vegetables have gone up in the last four days.

Bhagalpur is one of the 14 districts affected by floods in Bihar in which nearly 18 lakh people have been affected and 73 killed so far.

— IANS

Related