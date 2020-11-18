Anglo-Omani Society organizes photo gallery marking 50th National Day of Renaissance

London: The Anglo-Omani Society, in cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in London, organized a virtual exhibition titled “The Sultanate of Oman & Britain”.

The virtual exhibition, displaying over 100 images, comes as a contribution from the Anglo-Omani Society to the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, and its Founder the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al-Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth said in a recorded speech on this occasion, “It is a great pleasure to see this contribution from the Anglo-Omani Society to our celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Renaissance. These digital images are a visual display of the friendship that binds the peoples of our two countries represent an appropriate way to celebrate the deep affection and long standing relationship between Oman and Britain”.

He added that the relations between the two countries have been close over the past 50 years of the renaissance during the reign of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and they remain so under the current reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

HH Sayyid Theyazin pointed out that the 50th anniversary of the renaissance is a great opportunity to recall the enormous achievements made by the late Sultan in setting up a modern state.

He pointed out: “In foreign policy, the late Sultan was consistent in following the path of peaceful co-existence with other nations, non-interference in their internal affairs and respect for their sovereignty. Under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, we shall preserve these enormous gains and build on them on the renewal of renaissance”.

Prince Charles of Wales also delivered a recorded speech in which he said that the exhibition gives a glimpse of the enriched history between the Sultanate and Britain in an essential stage of Oman’s ancient history under the wise leadership of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, pointing out that the exhibition reflects the strong partnership between the two friendly countries.

He added that the displayed images depict the deep and exceptional friendship during the reign of the late Sultan Qaboos. This friendship, he said, has renewed during the reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

He furthered that the two countries enjoy a strong and long standing friendship, which dates back to over 200 years ago.

The exhibition, being organized online through the website of the Anglo-Omani Society, reflects various aspects of the relations between the Sultanate and Britain over the past 50 years. –ONA