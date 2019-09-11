Anglo-Omani Society concludes annual forum in Oxford varsity

The seventh annual meeting of the Anglo-Omani Society was recently concluded in Oxford University, with a participation from 26 promising youth from Oman and the UK. This year’s meeting came under the slogan “The Nudge Factor: Behavioural Theory and Public Policies” and was attended by a myriad of officials from both public and private sectors in Oman and the UK.

The agenda of the two-day forum, sponsored by BP Oman, included a number of lectures and discussion sessions on different themes of behavioural sciences and their applications in stimulating positive behaviours in society and institutions alike. A number of prominent academics and experts presented series of lectures that touched on aspects and mechanisms of change management by applying behavioural science, as well as international best practices and ethics in this area.

This year’s theme is chosen by the society in alignment with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, which aims to build an empowered civil society that participates actively in sustainable development.

Through these forums, the society seeks to strengthen the friendly and cooperative relations between the Sultanate and the UK, to create a platform for the exchange of knowledge and cultural aspects and to exchange experiences with decision makers in leading institutions in various fields.

The Anglo-Omani Society was established under the patronage of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in 1976 with the aim of promoting bilateral ties between the UK and the Sultanate of Oman, further strengthening the historic bonds shared between the two countries.

Within the society, the New Generation Group was founded in order to maintain this special friendship into the younger generation. The group was officially started in 2011 and is chaired by Oliver Blake. In Muscat, the New Generation Group is chaired by Shaikh Ma’an al Rawahi and the group meets regularly to arrange monthly strategy talks, quarterly networking events and support any other initiatives that encourage Anglo-Omani friendship and cooperation.

