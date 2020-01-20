A’Namaa Poultry signs pact for branding strategy

A’Namaa Poultry Co SAOC, the RO 100 million governmental project to drive food security and create new job opportunities for Omani youth, has signed a consortium agreement with WPP, the world’s leading creative transformation company, led by Superunion, the global brand agency, for a comprehensive branding exercise, covering corporate and products, that will position A’Namaa as a market leader in the sector.

In the presence of Eng Saleh bin Mohammed al Shanfari, CEO of Oman Food Investment Holding Co. SAOC and Chairman of A’Namaa Poultry Co SAOC, the agreement was signed in Muscat by Eng Yaqoob Mansoor al Ruqaishi, CEO of A’Namaa Poultry Co. SAOC, and Majdoleen Till, Managing Director for the Middle East and the Gulf region of Superunion.

The WPP consortium led by Superunion comprises leaders in branding, media buying, creatives and communication including local companies. Representatives of the firms attended the signing ceremony.

The mandate of the agreement is to drive a comprehensive branding exercise with detailed marketing strategy for A’Namaa Poultry Co SAOC, highlighting the corporate positioning as well as exceptional quality of products, and defining the value addition of the company to the local economy, including driving food security, self-sufficiency and job creation for Omani youth.

Saleh al Shanfari said: “A’Namaa was founded with a clear goal of realising the vision of our leadership to promote food security in Oman. The RO 100 million governmental project — one of the largest food production centres in the Arab world — will enhance self-sufficiency in Oman’s poultry sector from 36 per cent now to 70 per cent by 2030. With such an ambitious investment and vision, it is important to have a high-impact branding and communications strategy to reach out to our customers as well as to expand the reach of A’Namaa brand.

“Building a powerful brand is key to strengthening our credibility and creating a strong impression among customers — reflecting the high standards we adhere to. Our identity will reflect our values, purpose and commitment to the community and the environment. A’Namaa is a project for the people and we want to deliver the best customer experience through this integrated branding programme,” added Al Shanfari.

A’Namaa Poultry Co, which broke ground earlier this year in Al Safaa area in the Wilayat of Ibri, will have 240 poultry broiler sheds with the capacity to produce 60,000 tonnes of white meat in the next five years.

Related