An artist’s pandemic pastime

Salalah: If you have a real passion for anything, even a situation like pandemic cannot stop you from pursuing it. And if you are an artist, you become more creative to explore new horizons to improve your skills.

Amina Salim al Maalam is keeping herself busy with new works on seashells by converting them into beautiful pieces of art. She came out with many new artworks during the pandemic, as she was working on them before the pandemic started, to take part in the Salalah Tourism Festival.

The festival got postponed due to the COVID compulsions, but she continued with her work because many of them needed finishing touches, while many others were her new ideas. She wanted to start work on them as early as possible as there were chances of getting the ideas diluted in the course of time.

“I don’t know about others but it happens with me. If some new ideas strike I start implementing them because there are chances that I lose track and the same idea

never comes to mind. It’s like ‘perform or perish’ situation for me… I love to perform when it comes to my passion,” she said.

Amina al Maalam never gets bored at home and converting the beautiful pieces of seashells into art is her best pastime during the pandemic.

“By not going for shopping, work, or visiting relatives, I get time to finish my pending projects. Encouraged over my participation last year and appreciation from visitors, I was all prepared to take part in the Khareef Festival this year also.”

The only challenge she is facing now is the supply of seashells as she is not going out on the beaches to collect the shells. She is working with her stock, as this pandemic has allowed her to clean her ‘workshop’ at home.

Commenting on her passion, she says: “I love the sea and the seaside. I get excited after seeing the beauty of nature strewn all over the beaches. I collect them, bring them home, and work on them. I am keen to train women and schoolchildren in this art, as every beachgoer has the desire to do something with the lovely creations of nature,” said Amina.

Professionally she is a Master in Educational Management and works at Dhofar University, but she works hard on her hobby of shell art that gives her immense pleasure and satisfaction.

